Sitar Maestro Hidayat Husain Khan Celebrates Republic Day with New ‘Jai Hind’ Rendition

Mumbai: Renowned sitarist and composer Hidayat Husain Khan has delighted his fans with a stirring new rendition of the National Anthem, titled “Jai Hind.” The soulful track was released ahead of Republic Day on 26th January 2025, serving as a heartfelt tribute to India’s syncretic, diverse, and vibrant soul.

A Tribute to India’s Unity and Diversity

The track features Hidayat Husain Khan on sitar, accompanied by tabla percussionist Avirodh Sharma, with Hrishi Shah overseeing the direction. Speaking about “Jai Hind,” Hidayat Husain Khan shared, “The National Anthem was such an intrinsic part of my school days, and I was filled with nostalgia when I was invited to perform it at an event in New York City. That experience then inspired me to reinterpret and record this version.”

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Wishes Showman Subhash Ghai ‘Happy Birthday’ with a Heartfelt Post

A Soulful Composition Reflecting India’s Essence

Describing the composition, Hidayat Husain Khan explained, “The composition begins with a meditative alaap and takes the listener right into the core values that define India’s historical evolution. The rhythmic tabla patterns capture our nation’s joyous diversity. It peaks with a fast-paced ‘jhala’, representing India’s dynamic energy, before culminating in a solo symbolizing unity in diversity.”

Hidayat also revealed that the creation of “Jai Hind” was a spontaneous process, saying, “The alaap and jhala sections were completely improvised in the studio with my tabla player, Avirodh Sharma. Even the vocal delivery was totally instinctive and from the heart.”

Celebrating India’s Resilience and Cultural Depth

The maestro further explained the significance of the track, stating, “India has enormous cultural depth as well as resilience, and ‘Jai Hind’ celebrates all of this. It also carries our shared memories of mutual acceptance, respect for differences, and salutes the spirit of oneness that defines India and Indians.”

Financed by Ayon Ghosh (Naad), this latest rendition of the national anthem was released on 21st January 2025.