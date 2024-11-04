Situation will be different if I become Andhra’s Home Minister: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Voicing concern over continuing crimes and alleged inaction by police, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Monday that if he takes over as state Home Minister, the situation would be very different.

The Jana Sena leader also called for emulating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in dealing with the criminals.

He was speaking after inaugurating a science lab at Gollaprollu in Kakinada district.

The actor-turned-politician expressed concern over the rapes and other crimes and reminded Home Minister V. Anitha and the police of their responsibility.

“If I take responsibility for the Home Ministry, the situation will be different,” said Pawan Kalyan, who is handling the portfolios of panchayat raj, forests and environment.

He also remarked that if the current situation continues, he would have to take responsibility for the Home Ministry.

Pawan Kalyan found fault with the police for not taking action in rape cases and asked what they were afraid of.

“I don’t understand why the police are afraid. If you don’t have the courage, why are you in the police force? What are the political leaders and MLAs for? Are they just there to seek votes? Don’t they have a responsibility? It’s not that I can’t ask the Home Ministry and take that responsibility. If take responsibility, the situation will be different,” he asked.

He also stated that there is a need to adopt an approach like the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in dealing with the criminals.

The Deputy Chief Minister attributed the present situation to the inaction of the previous government. He called it a legacy of the YSR Congress Party government.

Pawan Kalyan said in the last five years 30,000 women went missing but the Chief Minister did not speak. He said police were silent when the wife of the present Chief Minister was abused and criminals threatened to kill him and harm his family members.

The actor-turned-politician said he told police officers many times that criminals have no caste or religion. “They say if they arrest a person there will be a caste problem,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said he has made it clear to police that they should not act like they did during the previous regime.