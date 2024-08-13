Six cops injured in attack by criminal’s associates

Saharanpur (UP): A police team was attacked by several people when it came to a village here to nab a wanted criminal, who managed to flee with several of his associates, an officer said on Tuesday.

Six policemen were injured, some in their eyes, because of the use of chilli powder by the assailants, an officer said.

The incident occurred Monday evening in the Nakur area when a police team, led by Narendra Bhadaana, in-charge of Abheta outpost, came to arrest Javed alias Tikku, a wanted criminal under the NDPS Act, from his village Ghatampur.

As Javed was being taken into custody, his associates attacked the police team, damaged their vehicle and assaulted the officers, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said, “the attackers surrounded the police vehicle and even threw chili powder in the officers’ eyes. Six officers, including Sub-Inspector Anju Singh, were injured in the attack and Javed was freed by his supporters,” he said

“The police called for reinforcements, and upon their arrival, the attackers fled,” he added.

A case has been registered against 31 identified and 25 unidentified individuals, he said.

Police have arrested six people, including three women, Haruna, Mehrana, and Shahreen, all related to one male suspect, Jain said.

Police also scouring the video footage of the attack to identify the remaining attackers, a hunt for whom is on, he added.