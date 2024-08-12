Six-Month-Old Killed by Stray Dog

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A stray dog mauled an infant to death at Gopipur village in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The six-month-old girl was rushed to Manohapur Community Health Centre, where she succumbed to injuries from multiple bites, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the infant’s mother had gone to the washroom, and the stray dog dragged the little girl to a distance and mauled her, the officer said.