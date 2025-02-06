Gift-a-Skill Initiative: Centific Empowers Underprivileged Women Through Skill Development in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards empowering underprivileged women through skill development, Centific, a leading tech company, has extended its support to PURE Academy, an initiative under the city-based NGO People for Urban and Rural Education (PURE).

This initiative aims to equip women from slum communities with essential vocational skills, enabling them to achieve financial independence.

Centific’s CSR Initiative: Donation of Sewing and Jute Machines

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Centific donated four jute machines and four sewing machines worth Rs 14 lakh to PURE Academy. The contribution will benefit women in NBT Nagar, located on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The donation event was attended by senior representatives from Centific, including Ms. Surya Prabha, VP, Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (AICEO), Reshmi, CSR Head, Emmanuel, Shyam Kumar, and other colleagues. They formally handed over the machines to PURE NGO volunteers, including Ms. Aruna Dara and others.

PURE Academy: Providing Free Vocational Training for Women

PURE Academy is dedicated to training underprivileged women in various vocational skills at no cost. According to Ms. Kalyani, faculty at PURE Academy, around 40 women from NBT Nagar are currently enrolled in training programs that include:

Maggam Work

Dry Cleaning and Saree Rolling

Block Printing

MS Office Training

Graphic Designing (Canva)

Candle Making

Other Self-Employment Skills

By equipping these women with valuable skills, the academy aims to help them become self-reliant and contribute to their family incomes.

PURE NGO: A Global Initiative for Social Change

PURE NGO, founded by Ms. Shyla Talluri, is a volunteer-led organization that focuses on multiple social impact areas, including:

Education and Girl Child Empowerment

Shelter Homes and Special Assistance

Indigenous Populations and Livelihood Programs

Youth Leadership Development

Operating in India and the USA, PURE has also expanded its footprint to countries such as Uganda, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Kenya, Barbados, St. Lucia, Trinidad, and Tobago.

Transforming Lives: Success Stories from PURE Academy

Several women who have undergone training at PURE Academy are now on their way to financial independence:

Ms. Swathi and Ms. Rajitha: Both homemakers learned Dry Cleaning techniques at PURE Academy. Their spouses hold small jobs, and the additional income will help support their families. They plan to set up small dry-cleaning units at home, with an initial investment of Rs. 15,000 for machinery.

Ms. Deva Lakshmi and Ms. Pinky Sahoo: Trained in MS Office, both women are now actively seeking job opportunities to enter the workforce.

Ms. Bojja Bhavani: Trained in Dry Cleaning and Maggam Work, she now has the confidence to earn additional income for her family. Her husband, a car driver, also supports her aspirations.

Bridging the Skill Gap and Creating Livelihood Opportunities

The Gift-a-Skill initiative by Centific and PURE Academy highlights the power of skill-based education in transforming lives. With the right training and resources, underprivileged women are now equipped to pursue careers and establish small businesses, ensuring a sustainable livelihood for themselves and their families.

This collaboration between Centific and PURE underscores the importance of corporate partnerships in social development. By providing access to skill development programs, more women can break the cycle of poverty and become financially independent.

With continued support and expansion, PURE Academy aims to reach even more women across Hyderabad and beyond, empowering them to build a better future for themselves and their families.