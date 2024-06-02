SKM retains power in Sikkim, wins 19 seats in 32-member assembly

Gangtok: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 19 seats in the 32-member assembly, officials said.

The SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is also leading in 12 other seats.

Elections to the assembly were held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.