SLBC Tunnel Disaster: Water and Silt Block Rescue Operations, No Contact with Trapped Workers

Hyderabad: Hopes of rescuing the eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel remain bleak as rescue operations face significant challenges. The workers have been stranded 14 kilometers inside the tunnel since Saturday’s roof collapse.

Despite continued efforts to stem the water flow, conditions inside the tunnel are deteriorating rapidly, Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said late Sunday.

Rescue Teams Struggle Against Water, Silt, and Lack of Communication

A specialized rescue team has reached the site where a tunnel boring machine (TBM) was operating at the time of the collapse. However, according to Nagarkurnool District Collector B. Santhosh, the buildup of thick silt and debris is severely hampering progress towards reaching the trapped workers.

Rescue operations have been fraught with multiple technical and environmental challenges, including:

Rising water levels inside the tunnel , making movement difficult.

, making movement difficult. Extreme humidity and lack of oxygen , reducing the chances of survival.

, reducing the chances of survival. Severe silt accumulation , blocking access routes.

, blocking access routes. Complete power and oxygen supply cut-off since the incident occurred.

Communication Attempts Fail, Families Grow Anxious

Families of the missing workers are growing increasingly anxious as rescue teams have been unable to establish direct contact with those trapped inside. The teams, who managed to reach 13.5 kilometers into the tunnel, attempted to use loudspeakers to communicate with the workers, urging them to make noise using any available tools. However, no response was received, raising grave concerns about their condition.

Officials are also uncertain whether the workers have access to oxygen, as the air supply has remained cut off since Saturday morning. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao confirmed that the water gushing into the tunnel was so intense that even the boring machine began to float, complicating rescue efforts.

Rescue Efforts Underway Amidst Dire Conditions

Despite the adverse conditions, rescue teams are relentlessly working to create alternative access points. Heavy-duty pumps and excavation machinery have been deployed to drain excess water and clear the silt buildup. However, the nature of the collapse has made it difficult to predict how long it will take to reach the workers.

Also Read | Final Stretch Proves Challenging as SLBC Tunnel Rescue Efforts Continue

“Surviving without oxygen and drinking water in such extreme humidity is nearly impossible, though we continue to pray for their safety,” Minister Krishna Rao said.

Government’s Response: CM and Governor Monitor Developments Closely

Authorities at the highest levels are actively monitoring the Srisailam tunnel collapse rescue efforts.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is receiving real-time updates on the situation.

is receiving on the situation. Governor Jishnudev Varma is also closely monitoring the crisis.

is also the crisis. Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao remain at the disaster site, overseeing rescue operations and providing regular updates to families of the trapped workers.

What Happens Next? The Road Ahead for Rescue Operations

As the critical hours pass, authorities are exploring every possible option to save the trapped workers. The engineering teams and disaster response units are evaluating whether additional drilling or controlled excavations can provide another entry point into the tunnel.

The next 24 to 48 hours will be crucial, as experts work against time and difficult terrain to execute a breakthrough in the rescue efforts.