Final Stretch Proves Challenging as SLBC Tunnel Rescue Efforts Continue

Hyderabad: Efforts to rescue workers and engineers trapped inside the collapsed section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel project have been intensified as rescue agencies push forward. The trapped individuals are believed to be just 100 meters away from the rescue teams, but challenging conditions have slowed progress.

Ministers and Army Teams Join Rescue Efforts

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is closely monitoring the situation, while Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao personally ventured into the tunnel to assess the conditions. Their assessment is expected to take at least four hours.

To strengthen rescue operations, army teams have arrived with advanced equipment and three helicopters. They have joined forces with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Singareni Collieries rescue teams, ensuring a coordinated effort to safely reach the trapped individuals.

Challenges in the Final Stretch of the Tunnel

Rescue teams have navigated nearly 14 km into the tunnel, but the last stretch remains a major obstacle. Experts fear that any further excavation might cause another collapse, adding to the risk. The ongoing dewatering process is crucial, but officials are uncertain about how long it will take to make the tunnel fully accessible.

Alternative Rescue Strategies Being Explored

The Irrigation Department has been put on high alert and is considering alternative measures, including drilling through the 400-meter overburden or opening the tunnel from the top or sides. If rescue teams fail to access the accident site, these options may be implemented as early as tonight.

With all available resources being mobilized, authorities remain hopeful that the trapped workers will be rescued safely in the coming hours.