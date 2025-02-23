Telangana: SLBC Tunnel Rescue: Hydraa Commissioner Ranganath Oversees Operations

Nagar Kurnool: Efforts are in full swing to rescue those trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta, Amrabad Mandal.

Hyderabad Commissioner A.V. Ranganath reached the site on Saturday night to oversee the rescue operations. He continued to monitor and participate in the efforts on Sunday, ensuring that all possible measures are taken to bring the trapped individuals to safety.

Also Read: Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Inch Closer to Trapped Workers

Meanwhile, the weekly Prajavani program conducted by Hydraa every Monday will proceed as usual. In a statement, Hydraa confirmed that the program scheduled for February 24 will be conducted by other officials in Ranganath’s absence.

Authorities remain committed to the rescue efforts, and further updates on the situation are expected soon.