Slovenia warns of fragile Gaza ceasefire, calls for sustained peace efforts

Ljubljana: Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said that the current ceasefire in Gaza remains fragile and warned of complex challenges ahead in implementing the next phase of the peace plan. Speaking before the parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee, Fajon voiced concern over the “fragile situation on the ground,” noting that humanitarian aid entering the war-torn Gaza Strip remains insufficient. She said a number of key issues still need to be resolved, including questions of governance and reconstruction in Gaza, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Slovenia remains active and committed to finding a political solution that would establish a permanent ceasefire in the Middle East and peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians,” Fajon said. She emphasised that efforts should include the establishment of a Palestinian state in line with the two-state solution, highlighting the importance of the United Nations in building a stable political framework for Palestinian governance, as well as the European Union’s (EU) role in supporting the process.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned on Wednesday that if Hamas does not demilitarise and return all bodies of hostages it holds, Israel will return to fighting. The threat came on the sixth day of a fragile ceasefire, as Hamas handed over the remains of two more hostages and said they were the last bodies in its custody. In a statement, Katz said: “If Hamas refuses to comply with the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the United States, will return to fighting and act to achieve the absolute defeat of Hamas, alter the situation in Gaza and attain all the objectives of the war.”

In a meeting earlier on Wednesday with the chief of staff and senior military officers, Katz instructed the military to prepare “a comprehensive plan to defeat Hamas” should Israel decide to resume its campaign in Gaza. He said the plan was to be drafted should Hamas “refuse to implement (U.S. President Donald) Trump’s plan and fighting needs to be renewed.” Katz added that, under Trump’s plan, Hamas is required to return all bodies of deceased hostages in its custody and disarm. He said Israel, together with an international force led by the United States, “would move to destroy all tunnels and terror infrastructure in Gaza to ensure the strip is demilitarised and poses no threat to the State of Israel.”