Smiriti Irani on her comeback as Tulsi Virani: I am a politician; nothing can make me nervous

Mumbai: Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani is making a much-anticipated return to television as Tulsi Virani in the reboot of the iconic serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Known for her commanding presence in both the entertainment and political arenas, Irani expressed complete confidence about stepping back into the spotlight.

“Nothing Can Make Me Nervous,” Says Irani

In an interview with NDTV, Irani dismissed any nerves about the scale and expectations tied to the reboot. “I am a politician. Nothing that you throw at me will make me nervous, ever,” she said firmly. With the show set to air in three weeks, Irani is unshaken despite the tight production timeline.

A Remarkable 25-Year Journey in Media and Politics

Reflecting on her successful dual career, Irani said, “For a 49-year-old to have a 25-year run in media and politics is a blessing. In our country’s history, very few have managed to make a mark in both, especially as a woman.”

She added that both destiny and hard work have played a role in her continued relevance. “To be at the top of your game continuously for 25 years in both fields is no mean feat,” she noted.

Smriti Irani on Her Cultural Impact

When asked about her legacy on Indian television, Irani acknowledged the deep connection audiences have with her character. “I became a part of families, a part of individual lives. People have memories of me from their childhood. That itself is a great responsibility.”

Balancing Reel and Real Life

Irani also addressed the challenge of switching between politics and acting while maintaining her individual identity. “Even though you’re part of larger ecosystems like the BJP or a TV network, you need to ensure you’re still relatable and impactful as an individual,” she concluded.