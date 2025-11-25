What Went Wrong Before Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s Wedding? Here’s What We Know So Far

Reports and social media speculation surrounding Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s alleged wedding plans have created confusion and concern among fans. Over the past few days, several unverified claims have gone viral online, suggesting unexpected developments ahead of her rumored wedding with longtime friend Palash Muchhal.

Family Health Scare Sparks Concerns

According to circulating social media posts, Mandhana’s father reportedly suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized shortly before the wedding celebrations were expected to take place. Some sources claimed that Smriti had decided she would not proceed with the wedding until her father fully recovered.

Fans and well-wishers expressed their prayers for his speedy recovery.

Rumors of Groom’s Illness and Wedding Delay

Adding to the speculation, another unverified claim suggested that Palash Muchhal tested positive for a viral infection and was also admitted to a hospital. This fueled further confusion, as the timing coincided with the rumored wedding date.

Speculation Over Deleted Social Media Posts

Social media users noticed that several alleged wedding-related posts attributed to Smriti Mandhana were no longer visible, leading to widespread speculation that the wedding had been cancelled. However, no official confirmation has been issued by Mandhana, her family, or her management regarding any of these developments.

Viral Claims About Personal Chats Remain Unverified

A day before the supposed wedding date, screenshots of an alleged chat between Palash and a choreographer began circulating online, leading to claims of a disagreement between the couple.

Some social media users speculated that Mandhana had called off the wedding.

Again, none of these allegations have been confirmed by any official or reliable source.

Adding to the unfolding developments, sources close to the families have stated that both sides are trying to maintain calm amid increasing public speculation. While social media continues to circulate unverified claims, the statements from Palash Muchhal’s mother and sister indicate that the decision to postpone the wedding was mutual and centered solely around the health condition of Smriti Mandhana’s father. Family members have emphasized that both Smriti and Palash were emotionally distressed by the sudden medical emergency, and the priority for both families is the recovery and well-being of Smriti’s father rather than proceeding with wedding festivities.

Despite the swirl of rumors online, the Muchhal family has reiterated that there is no conflict between the couple, urging fans and the media to avoid unnecessary speculation. With Palak Muchhal requesting privacy during this sensitive period, it appears that both families are united in handling the situation with dignity. As of now, neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palash Muchhal has issued an independent public statement, but insiders suggest that the couple remains committed and will revisit wedding plans once the health crisis in the family stabilizes.

Fans Urge Caution and Respect for Privacy

Amid the flurry of unverified posts, many fans have appealed for restraint, urging the public not to believe or spread rumors about the cricketer’s personal life without confirmation. For now, the information circulating online remains speculative, and Mandhana has not released any statement addressing the situation.

As one of India’s most respected women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana continues to receive widespread support from fans who hope for clarity and wish her family good health during this challenging period.