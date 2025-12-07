Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding with Palash Muchhal, Issues Statement — Here’s What She Said

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has officially called off her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal, putting an end to weeks of speculation and rumours. On December 7, Mandhana issued a public statement on Instagram, confirming that the families had mutually decided to cancel the wedding.

Mandhana, known for maintaining a private personal life, said she felt the need to speak publicly due to the rising speculation surrounding her relationship.

She wrote:

“I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same.”

Mandhana also appealed to the public and media to respect the privacy of both families.

Mandhana Requests Space, Says Cricket Will Remain Her Priority

In her emotional note, Mandhana thanked fans for their support and said her focus would remain on representing India.

“My purpose has always been to represent my country at the highest level. I hope to continue playing and winning trophies for India for as long as possible.”

She concluded her statement by saying it was time for her to move forward.

Weeks of Rumours and Social Media Speculation

Mandhana and Muchhal’s wedding was expected to be a high-profile ceremony, especially after India’s Women’s World Cup victory. But celebrations came to a halt when Mandhana’s father reportedly fell ill just days before the event.

Soon after, social media was filled with speculative theories and accusations, including claims that Muchhal had cheated.

Muchhal’s family issued strong denials, calling the rumours baseless and defamatory.

Both Mandhana and her teammates quietly deleted all wedding-related photos, adding to the public’s curiosity.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana’s First Post After 12 Days Goes Viral: Wedding Postponed, Ring Missing — Here’s What She Said?

Palash Muchhal Also Confirms the Separation

After Mandhana released her statement, Palash Muchhal issued his own message, saying he is “moving on” from the relationship.

Muchhal expressed disappointment over the online backlash and rumours:

“It’s been difficult to see people react so easily to baseless gossip. This has been the toughest phase of my life.”

He also warned that his team will initiate legal action against those spreading defamatory content online.

Muchhal urged people to think before judging individuals based on unverified information.

Families’ Appeal for Privacy

While both Mandhana and Muchhal did not disclose the reasons behind the wedding cancellation, they have jointly asked the public to allow them space and privacy during this difficult time.

Their statements mark the first and only official confirmation that the relationship has ended.

With Smriti Mandhana calling off her wedding with musician Palash Muchhal, the long-running speculation has come to an end. As both individuals move forward separately, Mandhana has reaffirmed her commitment to cricket, while Muchhal has expressed his intent to handle the situation legally and gracefully.