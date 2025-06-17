Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No. 1 Spot in ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings

Dubai: Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, marking her return to the top for the first time since November 2019, as per the latest ICC update on Tuesday.

Mandhana Surpasses Laura Wolvaardt and Nat Sciver-Brunt

The 28-year-old left-hander climbed one position after South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt dropped to joint second alongside England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, who managed scores of 27 and 28 in their ongoing ODI series against the West Indies.

Smriti now leads the list with 727 rating points, ending Wolvaardt’s more than six-month reign at the top. Her consistent form, including her 11th career century in the final of the recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo, solidified her position.

Other Notable Gains in ODI Rankings

Tazmin Brits (South Africa) jumped five spots to 27th after a strong half-century in the series opener against West Indies.

(South Africa) jumped five spots to 27th after a strong half-century in the series opener against West Indies. Shemaine Campbelle (West Indies) moved up seven positions to 62nd.

(West Indies) moved up seven positions to 62nd. Qiana Joseph (West Indies) surged 12 places to joint 67th after a solid 60-run innings.

(West Indies) surged 12 places to joint 67th after a solid 60-run innings. Sune Luus (South Africa) advanced seven spots to 42nd in both batting and bowling lists.

Afy Fletcher Shines in Bowling Rankings

West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher made significant progress, moving up four positions to 19th overall in the ICC ODI bowling rankings. Fletcher’s four-wicket haul in the second ODI against South Africa proved crucial in her rise.

Sophie Ecclestone Retains Top Bowling Spot

Despite the movement below her, England’s Sophie Ecclestone continues to dominate the ODI bowlers’ list, maintaining her number one ranking.