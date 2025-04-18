Smriti Mandhana: WPL Starting to Mirror IPL’s Impact on Men’s Cricket

New Delhi: India women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana believes the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is beginning to replicate the transformative impact that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had on men’s cricket since 2008.

“What IPL has done for men’s cricket over the last 17 years, I am sure WPL has just started to do that,” said Smriti to IANS during the launch of the City Cricket Academy in Dubai.

WPL’s Growing Influence on Young Girls

Mandhana highlighted the changing crowd dynamics at women’s matches, with more young girls turning up as spectators and aspiring players.

“Four to five years back, you would see mostly guys in the stands. But now, there’s a clear shift. Small girls come up to us and say they want to be cricketers, which is a really nice thing.”

Boost in Academy Enrollments and Domestic Interest

Since WPL’s launch in 2023, there has been a surge in girls enrolling in cricket academies across both major and smaller Indian cities.

“We see a lot more involvement, not just in cities with WPL teams but also from other areas. It’s great to see how girls are now driven to improve their game, aiming for WPL or international cricket.”

Development-Focused Academy in Dubai

Mandhana, who runs a cricket academy in Sangli, Maharashtra, shared her vision for the newly launched Dubai academy in collaboration with Don Anshuman Bhagwati.

“A lot of academies focus purely on skill. We want to go beyond that — focusing on personal strength, conditioning, and turning players into a complete package.”

Rising Awareness of Nutrition in Women’s Cricket

Smriti also stressed the importance of educating young players about nutrition, which she feels was overlooked during her own formative years.

“We didn’t know much about what to eat or avoid while growing up. Now, we’ll have sports nutritionists and awareness clinics to guide young players.”

She acknowledged that nutrition is a personal choice, especially for young teens, and it’s important not to impose strict diets but to provide the right information.

“It’s a delicate balance. Kids aren’t elite athletes yet, so we don’t want to restrict them too much, but awareness at the right age makes a huge difference.”

Upcoming Assignment: Tri-Series in Sri Lanka

Smriti Mandhana will next be seen in action during India’s upcoming ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka from April 27 to May 11, featuring South Africa as the third team.