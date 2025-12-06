Smriti Mandhana’s First Post After 12 Days Goes Viral: Wedding Postponed, Ring Missing — Here’s What She Said?

This describes the buzz surrounding star Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who remained away from social media for nearly two weeks after her much-anticipated wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed.

Smriti’s wedding was scheduled for November 23, but her father Srinivas Mandhana’s sudden ill health forced the family to delay the ceremony. Within 24 hours, Palash also fell ill. What began as a simple postponement swiftly turned into breakup rumours, screenshots, accusations and speculation across social media.

Throughout all the noise, Smriti remained silent—until now.

Smriti Deletes Wedding Posts, Returns With a Promotional Video

Fans accepted the explanation of her father’s illness, but the real shock came when Smriti Mandhana deleted all wedding-related posts from Instagram. Palash Muchhal also appeared rarely in public after the postponement, fueling speculation about trouble between the two.

After staying silent for 12 days, Smriti finally returned to Instagram by posting a promotional video for a toothpaste brand, where she shared advice once given to her by former India captain Rahul Dravid.

Also Read: Donkey Walks into Pakistan Parliament Session, Sparks Laughter and Security Concerns: Video

But fans noticed one thing instantly:

Smriti Mandhana was not wearing her engagement ring.

This single detail sparked a fresh online debate. Some believe the ad was filmed before the engagement, while others insist the missing ring is a clear sign of personal turmoil.

Rumours of Cheating and Social Media Activity Intensify Speculation

Online speculation intensified even further when:

Smriti deleted wedding photos

Teammates allegedly removed tags or unfollowed Palash

Screenshots claiming Palash had an extra affair went viral

Fans suggested the couple’s relationship had ended

Reports also surfaced that Palash had proposed to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium after India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 win, making the postponement even more dramatic.

Neither Smriti nor Palash has issued any statement denying or confirming cheating rumours.

Fans React to the Video: “She Is Smiling, But Eyes Look Sad”

The new video posted by Smriti went viral within minutes.

Comment sections were filled with emotional reactions:

“She is smiling, but sadness is visible in her eyes.”

“No engagement ring.”

“This video looks old… maybe before the wedding date?”

Some fans expressed concern for her mental and emotional well-being, while others urged everyone not to jump to conclusions.

Still, the wedding postponement—combined with the missing engagement ring—continues to ignite discussion.

Why Was the Wedding Postponed?

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal had celebrated their music ceremony and haldi with full festivity. Everything was in place.

But after Smriti’s father fell ill, the wedding was immediately postponed. Then, within a day, Palash’s chat with another woman began circulating online, raising serious doubts about the real reason behind the delay.

As of now:

There is no official update on the new wedding date.

on the new wedding date. Neither family has addressed the cheating rumours.

Fans are eagerly waiting for clarity from both sides.

“The wedding has been postponed; the ring is missing. Smriti Mandhana’s first post after 12 days, video spread like fire” — this headline now defines the situation surrounding one of India’s most loved cricketers. Until Smriti or Palash speaks publicly, speculation is expected to continue, fueled by the viral video and the missing engagement ring seen in her latest post.