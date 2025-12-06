Telangana Shocker, Snake Emerges from Motorcycle Triggers Panic

A moment of panic spread among locals near the Tandur police station in Vikarabad district after a snake suddenly emerged from a parked motorcycle outside a nearby hotel.

Eyewitnesses said the snake was first noticed moving beneath the vehicle, causing immediate alarm among people present in the area.

Locals Act Quickly to Remove the Snake

In an attempt to drive the snake out safely, locals removed the motorcycle seat and tried to push the reptile out of its hiding spot.

After several attempts, the snake was finally forced to come out. However, fearing further danger, the local group killed the snake on the spot.

Safety Concerns Raised

Residents nearby expressed concern over frequent snake sightings in the area, especially near crowded public spots. Many urged authorities to take preventive measures to reduce such incidents.

The Tandur snake incident, where a reptile emerged from a motorcycle near the police station, caused brief panic but was handled swiftly by locals. The event highlights the need for increased awareness and preventive steps in semi-urban and rural regions of Telangana.