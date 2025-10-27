Hyderabad

Snake Sightings Spark Alarm in Ministers’ Residential Complex in Hyderabad

Residents of a ministers’ residential complex in Hyderabad were startled on Monday after venomous snakes were spotted within the premises

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 October 2025 - 19:18
Snake Sightings Spark Alarm in Ministers’ Residential Complex in Hyderabad
Snake Sightings Spark Alarm in Ministers’ Residential Complex in Hyderabad

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Residents of a ministers’ residential complex in Hyderabad were startled on Monday after venomous snakes were spotted within the premises, raising safety concerns among occupants. Family members of ministers noticed the reptiles while going for their morning walk, prompting panic in the area. Staff members reported that snakes have also been seen roaming the complex during night hours.

In response, the security personnel have heightened vigilance, and the Urban Forest and Wildlife Departments have been alerted to capture the snakes safely. Officials are currently inspecting the site and taking necessary measures to address the situation.

Also Read: Telangana Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Accidentally Consuming Rat Poison Mistaken for Toothpaste

Preliminary assessments suggest that overgrown vegetation and accumulated waste within the complex may have attracted the snakes. Authorities have decided to further tighten security and initiate steps to clear the area of debris and foliage to prevent future incidents.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution while moving around the premises until the situation is fully brought under control.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 October 2025 - 19:18
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button