Snake Sightings Spark Alarm in Ministers’ Residential Complex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents of a ministers’ residential complex in Hyderabad were startled on Monday after venomous snakes were spotted within the premises, raising safety concerns among occupants. Family members of ministers noticed the reptiles while going for their morning walk, prompting panic in the area. Staff members reported that snakes have also been seen roaming the complex during night hours.

In response, the security personnel have heightened vigilance, and the Urban Forest and Wildlife Departments have been alerted to capture the snakes safely. Officials are currently inspecting the site and taking necessary measures to address the situation.

Preliminary assessments suggest that overgrown vegetation and accumulated waste within the complex may have attracted the snakes. Authorities have decided to further tighten security and initiate steps to clear the area of debris and foliage to prevent future incidents.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution while moving around the premises until the situation is fully brought under control.