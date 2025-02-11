Snake Spotted on Books at Mahatma Gandhi University Library, Students Panic

Nalgonda: A shocking incident occurred at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) library when a snake was spotted on a stack of books, leading to panic among students.

Students Panic as Snake Appears in Library

The unexpected sighting of a snake measuring approximately 8 feet long caused students, who were in the library to pick up books, to panic and scream in fear. The snake’s sudden appearance left the students in shock, as many rushed to safety.

University Security Responds Quickly

Upon hearing the commotion, university security personnel swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to capture and neutralize the snake. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control without further incident.

Concerns Over Safety in Campus

The incident has raised concerns about safety on the campus, prompting university authorities to review measures for ensuring the safety of students and staff. The MGU library is one of the most frequented areas on campus, and this unexpected event has made students more cautious about their surroundings.

Authorities are expected to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur and that proper safety protocols are in place for handling such emergencies.