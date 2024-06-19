Telangana
Sniffer Dog Tara Honored by Adilabad Police on her Retirement Day: Video
In Adilabad, the police force honored Sniffer Dog Tara for her exceptional contributions in finding clues and detecting explosives.
Superintendent of Police Gouse Alam presented Tara with a shawl and garland during her retirement ceremony.
Tara, a Labrador who served the Adilabad police department for 12 dedicated years, was celebrated for her outstanding service.