Sniffer Dog Tara Honored by Adilabad Police on her Retirement Day: Video

Hyderabad: In Adilabad, the police force honored Sniffer Dog Tara for her exceptional contributions in finding clues and detecting explosives.

Superintendent of Police Gouse Alam presented Tara with a shawl and garland during her retirement ceremony.

Tara, a Labrador who served the Adilabad police department for 12 dedicated years, was celebrated for her outstanding service.