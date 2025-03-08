Sobhita Dhulipala on 6 Years of ‘Made In Heaven’: “Love for Tara Made Her Distinct”

Mumbai: As the popular series Made In Heaven marked its sixth anniversary, actress Sobhita Dhulipala reminisced about her journey as Tara Khanna. She shared how playing Tara was an empowering experience and expressed gratitude for the love the character received.

“Six years ago, I was just a young actor who had the opportunity to bring a character to life with so much depth and meaning. As an audience member, I would have been drawn to a role like Tara, so getting to play her was incredibly empowering,” Sobhita said.

The Challenges of Playing Tara

She acknowledged how the immense appreciation for Tara created a unique space in storytelling but also came with its challenges.

“The love Tara received made her distinct, and with that came a unique space in storytelling. But it’s a double-edged sword—when a character resonates deeply, similar roles follow. It’s a delicate balance, a tightrope you walk with as much grace as possible,” she added.

About Made In Heaven

Made In Heaven, a romantic drama series produced by Excel Entertainment, first premiered in 2019. The series follows Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

The show, Amazon Prime Video’s fourth original Indian fiction series, stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Mona Singh.

Initially, the second season was set to begin production in April 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, Made In Heaven 2 was released on August 10, 2023.

A Glimpse into Made In Heaven’s Themes

The show portrays modern-day India as a mix of traditional and progressive mindsets, where lavish weddings serve as a backdrop for deeper social issues.

Each episode highlights various societal conflicts, including class struggles, gender biases, and personal dilemmas, making Made In Heaven more than just a wedding drama.

Sobhita’s Meeting with PM Modi

Last month, Sobhita and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, had the honor of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House.

During this occasion, Sobhita presented the Prime Minister with a traditional Kondapalli Bommala (dancing doll), a cherished handicraft from Andhra Pradesh that holds special significance for her.