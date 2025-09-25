Social Media Misuse Will Invite Harsh Punishment: Telangana DGP Jitender

Telangana

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender has issued a stern warning to individuals engaged in cyber offences, particularly those misusing social media platforms.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 September 2025 - 14:53
Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender has issued a stern warning to individuals engaged in cyber offences, particularly those misusing social media platforms.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the state’s top cop directed all police stations across Telangana to take firm action against offenders. He ordered that rowdy sheets, history sheets, and suspect sheets be opened against those found guilty of cybercrimes. The move, he stressed, is aimed at deterring repeat offenders and creating a sense of accountability.

Authorities have noted a sharp rise in cyber-related offences over the past few years, with unsuspecting citizens increasingly becoming victims of online fraud and harassment. Taking this into account, DGP Jitender instructed that no leniency should be shown to perpetrators under any circumstances.

Police officials believe that strict enforcement measures and systematic monitoring will go a long way in curbing the growing menace of cybercrime in the state. The DGP’s directive underscores the Telangana Police’s commitment to safeguarding digital spaces and protecting the public from online threats.

