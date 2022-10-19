3-yr-old Hamza who walked into PS to complain against mom gets cycle, candies from Minister

Burhanpur: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra sent candy and cycle to the three-year-old child whose video of reporting his mother to the police for not giving him candy had went viral on social media.

The boy not only won the hearts of Twitterati but also the heart of Home Minister Narottam Mishra who spoke to the boy, Hamza, yesterday after watching his video, and promised to send him gifts on Diwali.

In a new video, the boy is seen trying out a shiny new bicycle.

Little Hamza went on Monday to the police station to complain about his mother in Burhanpur’s Dedtalai. He said to the police, ‘put mumma in jail, she beats me. She also steals my candies.’

Sub-inspector Priyanka Naik pretended to be very serious and wrote a complaint against child’s mother. Later she explained to him that his mother had no bad intentions and then he went home.

The viral video soon reached the Home Minister and he “ordered” action.

Police officers delivered the bicycle and chocolates sent by Mr Mishra to Hamza last evening.

The kid’s father informed, ‘On Sunday afternoon, his mother was applying kajal after giving him a bath. The son refused, on which his mother slapped him gently. After which he started crying. He insisted that he will go to the police and complain about his mom. The man and his wife laughed after hearing this. But the child insisted so the man came with him to the police station for his satisfaction.’