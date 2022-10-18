3-yr-old walks into police station to lodge complaint against mom; melts hearts

Burhanpur: A three-year-old boy along with his father went to the police station to complain about his mother in Burhanpur’s Dedhtalai village. The innocent kid said to the police, ‘put mumma in jail, she beats me. She also steals my candies.’

Sub-inspector Priyanka Naik pretended to be very serious and wrote a complaint against child’s mother. Later she explained to him that his mother had no bad intentions and then he went home. The child’s video is going viral on social media. The adorable video is winning the hearts of social media users.

The kid’s father informed, ‘On Sunday afternoon, his mother was applying kajal after giving him a bath. The son refused, on which his mother slapped him gently. After which he started crying. He insisted that he will go to the police and complain about his mom. The man and his wife laughed after hearing this. But the child insisted so the man came with him to the police station for his satisfaction.

Cutest video ever: a 3-year-old made his way to a police woman and "registered" a complaint about his mother.😆😆😆#viralvideo #Childvideo #Funnyvideo pic.twitter.com/SuOpjokH24 — pratiksha (@Pratikshashrii) October 17, 2022

The staff present at the police station also burst out in laughter after listening to what the little boy had to say.