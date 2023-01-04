Admin’s tongue cut off for removing from the group

Mumbai: In an inhuman act, a person cut off the tongue of the group admin as the latter removed him from a group. The incident took place in Pune, Maharashtra. This incident created stir in the city. The wife of the injured filed a complaint at the Pune police station.

This incident took place on December 28, 2022 in Pune, Maharashtra, but came to light yesterday.

The victim Karan Harpale lives in a housing society named Om Heights Cooperative Housing Society in Pursungi, Pune. He is the admin of a WhatsApp group named “Om Heights Operation”, which he has set up for the housing society’s campaign. He added all members of that society in that WhatsApp group. But for reasons unknown he removed a member Suresh Pakle from the group. Suresh Pakle sent a message on WhatsApp to Karan Harpale, the husband of Preeti Harpale, the president of the society, asking why he was expelled from the group. But Kiran Harpale did not reply to his message. On December 28, Suresh took four other members with him and attacked Karan after an argument. He cut off admin’s tongue and fled. Locals rushed the victim to the hospital, where doctors stitched the tongue.

The Admin’s wife Preeti Harpal who is also the president of the society, lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.