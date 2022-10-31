Social Media
After WhatsApp, Instagram server down
Hyderabad: The server of the social media app Instagram went down on Monday evening at many places in India.
Accounts of millions of Instagram users were also suspended. Many people received the message “We have suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”
Instagram confirmed the issue on Twitter, saying, “We’re aware that some of you are experiencing issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”