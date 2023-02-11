All legacy Blue badges will be removed soon: Elon Musk

New Delhi: After rolling out Twitter Blue with verification service in India that starts from Rs 650 a month, Elon Musk has reiterated that all legacy Blue badges will be removed soon.

Musk has time and again said that the company will remove all Blue checks, as it gets busy monetising its platform by charging users.

“Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt,” he reiterated in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the Twitter CEO had said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are ‘deeply corrupted’.

“Twitter’s legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.

Musk-run Twitter is also offering a discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year in India, which translates to approximately Rs 566.67 per month.

With India launch, Twitter Blue is now available in 15 global markets including the US, Canada, Japan, the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Twitter has also started allowing Blue subscribers in the US to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

Meanwhile, Twitter has told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not psvn/ay the money will lose their checkmarks.