Apple watch helps detect heart blockage

A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018 and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health, reports AppleInsider.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad Last Updated: 17 January 2023 - 15:24
San Francisco: An Apple watch has reportedly been credited for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was unusual.

After that, she went to the cardiologist and was fitted with a heart monitor for a week.
In one instance, the monitor alerted the hospital after her heart stopped for 19 seconds while she was sleeping.

Doctors diagnosed Thompson with a heart blockage and installed a pacemaker to help with her condition, the report said.

“It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert I wouldn’t have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time,” Thompson was quoted as saying.

“It was so scary knowing I could have died. I flatlined for 19 seconds. I might not have woken up,” she added.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Apple Watch had helped to detect rare cancer in a 12-years old girl.

IANS
