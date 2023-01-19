Auto firm men booked for stunts on bikes in promotional event

Kanpur: Representatives of an auto company have been booked and issued a challan for violation of the MV (Motor Vehicles) Act.

The representatives of the auto company were performing stunts at public places without permission.

The Gujaini police took the action after a video of the stunt went viral on social media.

According to the police spokesman, the auto company had organised a show of high-end bikes for publicity in a park near Ramgopal crossing in Gujaini where stunts on bikes were also performed.

The stuntmen from the company were performing stunts with different bikes.

Someone shot the videos of the employees performing stunts and made them viral on social media.

Subsequently, the police swung into action and initiated investigations in this regard.

Station in-charge Rajesh Singh said that a challan of Rs 15,000 has been issued under the MV Act.

“Apart from the challan, a case has been registered against the representatives as the event was organised despite section-144 being in place,” said Singh.