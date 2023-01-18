Social Media

BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match

BBC has issued a statement, saying "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened."

London: The BBC on Wednesday apologised after a distorted audio from a porn video was played during the broadcast of an FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup) soccer match on Tuesday.

Studio staff were initially unable to locate the source of the noise, which started shortly after the show began and played repeatedly for around 15 minutes, reports The Verge.

Host Gary Lineker (an English former football player) speculated while on air that “Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think”.

Later, Lineker tweeted an image of a mobile phone with adhesive pads attached, saying: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

Furthermore, YouTuber Daniel Jarvis has claimed responsibility for the prank, posting a video on Twitter that appeared to show him outside the BBC studio at Molineux Stadium, said the report.

“Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone,” he tweeted.

Jarvis, a member of the YouTube prankster group Trollstation, was convicted of aggravated trespass last October after colliding with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow while invading the Oval pitch in south London during a Test Match, the report mentioned.

