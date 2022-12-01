Bihar: Prisoners caught having liquor party in police station, 2 cops held

Patna: Two policemen were arrested for dereliction of duty after five prisoners were caught having a liquor party in the lockup of Excise Department’s police station in Paliganj of Bihar.

The sale and consumption of alcohol have been completely banned in Bihar.

According to the police, five people were arrested by the Excise Department on Tuesday afternoon from Paliganj police station area and kept in custody. Meanwhile, during the night, senior police officers received information that a liquor party was going on in the lock-up itself.

Paliganj ASP Awadhesh Dixit immediately formed a police team and directed to conduct raids. The team raided the lock-up of the Excise Department, where five people in the lock-up were caught drinking liquor. During this, five liters of liquor was also recovered.

The police also arrested two cops on duty for dereliction of duty.

Dixit said on Thursday that someone had sent a video of prisoners drinking alcohol in lockup to the police, on the basis of which the raid was conducted. Mobile phones have also been recovered from the arrested prisoners.

The police suspect that these people had ordered liquor from outside and were drinking it in the lockup itself.

Dixit said that an FIR has been registered in the Nagar police station and the entire matter is being investigated.