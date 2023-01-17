B’luru horror: Two-wheeler rider rams into car, drags driver for nearly 1 km

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a two-wheeler rider dragged a 71-year-old man on road for almost a kilometre on Magadi Road in the city on Tuesday. The victim, who has been identified as Muttappa, has been admitted to the hospital.

The incident took place when Muttappa, a native of Bijapur district, was driving a Boleno car on Magadi Road. Sahil (25), the accused who is a resident of Nayandahalli in Bengaluru, suddenly his rammed his two-wheeler into the car from behind, the police said.

Biker drags man for 1km in shocking hit-and-run incident in #Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/3sXjWAutXq — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) January 17, 2023

A salesman by profession, Sahil was reportedly talking on his phone when the incident took place.

When Muttappa came out of the car to question Sahil, the latter tried to escape without stopping his scooter. Muttappa somehow managed to cling on to the rear part of the scooter but Sahil, instead of stopping the two-wheeler, sped away, dragging Muttappa along.

Sahil kept on driving for nearly 1 km, with Muttappa clinging on to the scooter before some another car and and auto-rickshaw waylaid him, forcing Sahil to stop.

Sahil was then beaten up by the public who later handed him over to the police.

A horrific footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident comes days after the death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of January 1.