Social Media

Brawl at UP wedding over ‘Paneer’

A video of the incident has been shared on social media. In the clip posted on Twitter, guests at the wedding are seen violently hitting each other. The video also featured a woman trying to stop a man from joining the mob.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 17:15
0 191 1 minute read
Brawl at UP wedding over 'Paneer'
Brawl at UP wedding over 'Paneer'

Baghpat (UP): A brawl broke out at a wedding because the bride’s family did not serve ‘Paneer’ at the feast.

The groom’s ‘phoopha’ (aunt’s husband) threw a fit on the issue and both sides came to blows.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media. In the clip posted on Twitter, guests at the wedding are seen violently hitting each other. The video also featured a woman trying to stop a man from joining the mob.

Unfortunately, the woman’s efforts were in vain. There were also others who tried their best to diffuse the situation.

The video garnered several views and comments on the social platform.

While many expressed their genuine concerns about people’s inability to deal with trivial matters peacefully, others termed the whole situation as funny.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 17:15
0 191 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button