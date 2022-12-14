Cop tries to swallow bribe money; video goes viral

Video of a cop trying to swallow the bribe money went viral on social media. The Faridabad cop was caught red-handed as he was accepting bribe money in connection with a buffalo theft case. When a vigilance team which was chasing the errant police inspector was about to nab him, the sub-inspector tried to swallow the bribe money. The video of the incident which was caught on camera is now going viral.

⁦⁦@HaryanaPolice27⁩ cop caught red handed taking bribe at Faridabad. swallows bribe money ⁦@cmohry⁩ pic.twitter.com/bjEYYrr4LQ — Sushil Manav (@sushilmanav) December 13, 2022

The sub-inspector identified as Mahendra Ula reportedly demanded Rs 10,000 from Shambhu Nath, whose buffalo was stolen. On receiving an alert, the vigilance team laid a trap to catch Mahendra red-handed.

The viral video shows Mahesh putting the money inside his mouth while several officials can be seen engaged in a scuffle. The officials put their fingers inside the mouth to recover the notes after pinning him down on the ground.