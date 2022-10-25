Social Media

Cracker explodes in man’s pocket in Lucknow

The incident took place in Banthra on the outskirts of Lucknow when Babloo collided with another man coming from the opposite direction.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 19:07
Lucknow: In a freak accident here on Tuesday, a man carrying a cracker in his pant pocket was seriously injured when it exploded accidentally.

Babloo has been admitted to the Lok Bandhu hospital in a critical condition.

