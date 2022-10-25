Social Media
Cracker explodes in man’s pocket in Lucknow
The incident took place in Banthra on the outskirts of Lucknow when Babloo collided with another man coming from the opposite direction.
Lucknow: In a freak accident here on Tuesday, a man carrying a cracker in his pant pocket was seriously injured when it exploded accidentally.
The incident took place in Banthra on the outskirts of Lucknow when Babloo collided with another man coming from the opposite direction.
Babloo has been admitted to the Lok Bandhu hospital in a critical condition.