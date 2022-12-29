Fight breaks out between two passengers on Kolkata-bound Thai Smile Airways flight

New Delhi: A fight between two passengers broke out onboard a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-India flight bound for Kolkata, after one of them refused to follow cabin crew’s safety instructions, according to reports.

Apparently on a flight back to India from Bangkok. Toxic Indian male behavior on full display. pic.twitter.com/0jQ7u5396K — Sangita (@Sanginamby) December 29, 2022

A video of the fight between the two passengers has gone viral, where the cabin crew and some other passengers can be seen trying to stop the fight.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on December 26 prior to the Kolkata- bound flight taking off from Bangkok.

As per reports, the crew asked the passengers to adjust their seats to the upright position for take-off, a standard safety procedure also followed on domestic flights.

One of the passengers, reports said, apparently refused to adjust his seat, citing backache.

When after repeated requests by the crew that a reclined seat can make evacuation difficult in case of an emergency, the passenger refused to comply with safety instructions, another passenger who was seated a few rows behind the passenger in question, came and a fight ensued between both the passengers.

In a tweet today, Thai Smile Airways apologised for the incident.

“THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident,” it tweeted.