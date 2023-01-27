Hyderabad: Fake news of IPS officer’s death makes round on social media; Phone calls pour in to condole the death

Hyderabad: A fake video was posted on social media by unidentified person claiming the death of a senior IPS officer at Cyberabad. The video claimed that the IPS officer died of brain stroke.

As the video made rounds on social media, the family started getting phone calls with people condoling the death.

The IPS officer K Narayan Naik, said, he will file a case against those who are circulating the fake message on social media. He said strong action will be taken against them who had put up the video to attack the officer.

Senior Police Officer Narayan Naik is currently serving as Joint Commissioner of Police in Cyberabad Traffic Police. Cyberabad Police has registered a case against the rumor mongers.