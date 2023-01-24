Insta influencer fined Rs 17k for violating rules while making reel on highway

Ghaziabad: An Instagram influencer, who stopped her car midway on an elevated road on a highway to make a reel, has been fined Rs 17,000 for violating road safety norms.

The video of social media influencer, identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, who has 6,52,000 followers on Instagram, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, she could be seen stopping her car midway on an elevated road on a highway. She is then seen walking on the roadside and striking several poses as other vehicles pass by, the video shows.

The Ghaziabad Police took note of the video after it went viral on the social media platform.

“Charges were registered at Sahibabad police station in connection with the viral video on social media in which a girl could be seen making a reel on an elevated road. The girl’s vehicle has been challaned Rs 17,000,” the Ghaziabad police said in a tweet while sharing the copy of the challan.