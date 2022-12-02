Social Media

Karnataka man files case against wife for forced religious conversion bid

In 2019, the man, a Hindu working at a welding shop, had love marriage with a Christian girl. But, his wife and her family pressurised him to get converted to Christianity.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 15:58
0 179 1 minute read
Karnataka man files case against wife for forced religious conversion bid
Karnataka man files case against wife for forced religious conversion bid

Bengaluru: A man has lodged a complaint against his wife alleging forceful religious conversion bid in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The man has lodged the complaint against his wife and her parents at Mahalakshmi police station.

In 2019, the man, a Hindu working at a welding shop, had love marriage with a Christian girl. But, his wife and her family pressurised him to get converted to Christianity.

He had stated in the complaint that the harassment has become unbearable and his wife and her parents are now giving him life threats to get converted to christianity.

Related Articles

He told police that whenever he went to other states for job, his wife lodges missing complaints deliberately to harass him. He also said that his wife had taken a loan in his name from neighbours.

Details are awaited.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 15:58
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button