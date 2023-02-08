Kerala’s trangender couple blessed with baby

Social Media

Thiruvananthapuram: A transgender couple in Kerala’s Kozikhode was blessed with a baby at the state-run Medical College hospital, reportedly the first such case in the country.

The good news was shared by the close friends of the couple on the social media on Wednesday, however the new ‘parents’ wished not to divulge the sex of the new born.

The couple is in an elated mood and thanked all who stood with them during the testing times.

For several months, Sahad and 21-year-old Ziya Paval were gearing up to embrace parenthood after Sahad, a trans man, halted his transitioning process to get pregnant. After long discussions and deliberations, the couple decided to opt for this.

The young couple have been together for the past three years.

Sahad is an accountant by profession, while Ziya is a dance teacher. Both of them have undergone hormone therapy as part of their transitioning process.

After deciding to become a man after the baby is delivered, Sahad got ‘her’ breasts removed some time back. After the delivery, the couple is sourcing breast milk from the breast milk bank attached to the hospital.

IANS
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 8 February 2023 - 16:16
