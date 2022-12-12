Social Media

Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to moving truck’s bonnet in Punjab

In the video, the man can be seen tied to the truck's bonnet with a rope and the helper of the driver sitting beside him.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 11:14
0 176 Less than a minute
Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to moving truck's bonnet in Punjab
Man accused of stealing wheat bags tied to moving truck's bonnet in Punjab

Chandigarh: A man accused of stealing two bags of wheat from a truck was tied to the vehicle’s bonnet and taken to a police station in Punjab’s Muktsar district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen tied to the truck’s bonnet with a rope and the helper of the driver sitting beside him.

As per the local police, they have received two videos related to the incident.

Related Articles

While one video shows the man stealing wheat bags from the truck, the other shows the man tied to the bonnet of the truck, purportedly being taken to the police station.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 11:14
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button