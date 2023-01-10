Social Media

Man booked for killing snake in UP village

An FIR was lodged on a complaint by a forest guard in connection with the incident that took place in Shabga village in Chhaprauli area.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 10 January 2023 - 15:49
0 199 1 minute read
Man booked for killing snake in UP village
Man booked for killing snake in UP village

Baghpat: A man has been booked for allegedly killing a snake in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged on a complaint by a forest guard in connection with the incident that took place in Shabga village in Chhaprauli area.

The accused, Swaleen, is on the run, the police said.

According to a police spokesman, the incident took place on Sunday night and the forest department received information about it on Monday.

Related Articles

A snake came out of the house of a villager, Ram Sharan, and Swaleen came there and killed it, according to villagers.

The FIR was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against Swaleen for allegedly killing the snake, Divisional Forest Officer Hemant Kumar Seth said.

Reports said that the snake was apparently crushed under a heavy object.

A post-mortem examination will ascertain the exact cause of death, Seth said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 10 January 2023 - 15:49
0 199 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button