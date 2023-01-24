Man showers money from flyover in B’luru, video goes viral

Bengaluru: An incident of man showering Indian currency notes from the flyover was reported on Tuesday from the Mysuru Road flyover in Kalasipalya locality of the state capital

The walkers and vehicle riders were taken by total surprise and couldn’t believe it when they saw currency notes of the denomination of Rs 10 started falling at their feet.

An unidentified man showers money from KR market flyover in Bengaluru, video goes viral.



People swarmed in large number to collect the notes.



Well, those who collected the notes can only say if it is an original notes!

The development created a huge commotion in the usually crowded Kalasipalya locality. The notes currency notes were thrown from both the sides of the flyover.

The people went ahead in a mad rush to pick up the currency notes and created a traffic jam. The traffic policemen present at the spot were clueless.

Unidentified man in Bengaluru showers money from KR Market flyover. Comes in with a bag of money consisting of 10 rupee currency, throws notes down the flyover and leaves. People swarm in large numbers to collect the money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi stated, “We don’t know much about the incident and once the inputs are gathered we will share the information.