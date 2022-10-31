Social Media

Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil presidential polls

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, won the run off elections on Sunday to become the 39th president of Brazil.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 October 2022 - 15:32
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil.

“Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues,” the PMO tweeted.

In a closely contested election, Lula secured 50.9 per cent of votes compared to incumbent far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s 49.1 per cent, according to the Supreme Electoral Court of the country.

