Modi to attend Deeputsav in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya to take part in the Deeputsav celebrations at ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ ghat on October 23 which is Diwali eve.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple at around 5 p.m. on Sunday and will also inspect of the construction work of the Ram Mandir being spearheaded by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

This will be followed by an aarti at the new Saryu ghat at around 6.30 p.m.

He will then proceed to take part in Deepotsav celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi ghat which will be followed by green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, last week, reviewed preparations for grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya and also released the logo for the same and ordered roads leading to Ayodhya be made pot-hole free.

He again visited Ayodhya on Tuesday.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to light a record 15 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) simultaneously to break its last year’s record of nine lakh.