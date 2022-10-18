Social Media

Modi to attend Deeputsav in Ayodhya

He will then proceed to take part in Deepotsav celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi ghat which will be followed by green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 October 2022 - 15:09
0 176 1 minute read
Modi to attend Deepotsav in Ayodhya
Modi to attend Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya to take part in the Deeputsav celebrations at ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ ghat on October 23 which is Diwali eve.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple at around 5 p.m. on Sunday and will also inspect of the construction work of the Ram Mandir being spearheaded by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

This will be followed by an aarti at the new Saryu ghat at around 6.30 p.m.

He will then proceed to take part in Deepotsav celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi ghat which will be followed by green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat.

Related Articles

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, last week, reviewed preparations for grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya and also released the logo for the same and ordered roads leading to Ayodhya be made pot-hole free.

He again visited Ayodhya on Tuesday.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to light a record 15 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) simultaneously to break its last year’s record of nine lakh.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 October 2022 - 15:09
0 176 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button