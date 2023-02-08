Moving video of 7-yr-old girl shielding her brother stuck under rubble melts hearts

A moving video of a seven-year-old girl shielding her little brother while they remained stuck under rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake in Syria has melted netizens’ hearts.

The duo was rescued after they stayed under the rubble for 40 hours.

Siblings’ picture and photograph left netizens emotional and many praised the girl for her compassionate gesture towards her little brother in the distressful situation.

One user tweets, “If you have a sister you have a friend for life. She kept protecting her brother’s head under the rubble for 17 hours. Syria earthquake”

If you have a sister you have a friend for life. She kept protecting her brother's head under the rubble for 17 hours. Syria earthquake pic.twitter.com/xjZZk7NQ6i — Dr. ALMOGHAYER د. محمد المغير (@Mogaza) February 7, 2023

Another wrote, “This picture of syrian girl saving her little brother from the rubble manifests how much pain a sister can endure for her brother. This pic will become the part of our memory from this earthquake.”

This picture of syrian girl saving her little brother from the rubble manifests how much pain a sister can endure for her brother. 💔♥️ This pic will become the part of our memory from this earthquake.#turkiyeearthquake #Turkey pic.twitter.com/OeALOrqC0t — Suleman Raza MBE (@iamsulemanraza) February 7, 2023

A sister’s love knows no bounds: Heartbreaking photo captures Syrian girl risking everything to save her little brother from the rubble

Sister protecting her little brother in rubble.

This picture of syrian girl saving her little brother from the rubble manifests how much pain a sister can endure for her brother. This pic will become the part of our memory

دنیا کی سب سے انمول چیز بہن کا پیار ہوتاہے ۔

بہت یاد آتی ہیں، بہنیں جب پرائ ہو جاتی ہیں 🥲

This picture of syrian girl saving her little brother from the rubble manifests how much pain a sister can endure for her brother. 💔♥️ This pic will become the part of our memory #Turkey pic.twitter.com/GHR8b0lkpm — Muhammad Sami (@BulIet_Sami) February 7, 2023

9-year-old Maryam was buried under the rubble with her younger brother for 40 hours but they came out unhurt. According to sources, Maryam’s parents and two brothers were buried under the debris, but Maryam and her younger brother survived, while other members of their family were buried under the rubble of a building that collapsed due to the earthquake.

The siblings were waiting for help under the slab supported by a pillar. The girl encouraged her brother and waited for help. Finally, in a rescue operation, both of them were saved and they did not even suffer minor injuries.