Native Games are now being included in J&K Sports contests

Traditional and indigenous games are currently being incorporated in the numerous contests organised by the UT government in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, encouraged by the exceptional performances of sportspeople from Jammu and Kashmir at the national and international level.

The incorporation of traditional and indigenous games in various athletic tournaments is not just pleasing to the young athletes; adults are also expressing interest in them.

A recent traditional sports tournament in Doda was organised by the district government, and both schoolchildren and young people enthusiastically participated. The titles of these games were Satoliya, Kanche, and Langri Tang.

At the Doda sports arena, the competition was formally launched by District Development Commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan. Students from over 20 local schools participated in it, which was managed by the Youth Services and Sports Department, Doda.

As one participant told IANS, “Holding such indigenous sports tournament has not only offered a chance to exhibit the abilities of the participants, but has also resurrected cultural memories.” He added that he hopes that similar events would be held in the future.

The Jan Abhiyan program’s indigenous sports events, according to Mahajan, will help children become more physically and mentally fit while also giving them a chance to learn about their heritage.

He stated that taking part in these sports contests will also keep young people away from drugs and other social vices.