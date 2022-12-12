Over 8 in 10 married Indians feel smartphones hurting relationships

New Delhi: Smartphones are killing natural conversations between couples and a new study on Monday said more than 8 in 10 married Indians feel excessive use of mobiles is deeply hurting their relationships.

Interestingly, 67 per cent of people confessed to being on their phones even while they’re spending time with their spouse.

With excessive smartphone usage, 66 per cent of respondents said their relationship with their better halves has weakened, according to the study.

Overindulgence in smartphones leads to psychological changes as 70 per cent of people confessed to getting irritated if their spouse interrupts them while they are engrossed in their smartphone, according to the study by Vivo in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR).

“The significance of a smartphone in today’s life is undisputed however excessive usage remains an area that the users need to be cautious of,” said Yogendra Sriramula, Head Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

India has over 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users.

According to the study, married couples are mostly distracted while having a conversation with their partners as 69 per cent of respondents confessed not being attentive enough while conversing with their spouses.

Indians are accepting the problems and are willing to change their smartphone-linked behaviour.

About 88 per cent of people would want to devote more leisure time to meaningful conversations with their spouses, said the study.