Parents can restrict kinds of content their children access through Snapchat

The parent company of Snapchat, Snap, has launched a new “Content Limits” feature for Family Center that will enable parents to restrict the kinds of content their teenagers access through the app.

A new Content Controls feature has been implemented by the firm to assist parents tailor their adolescents’ unique experiences and needs. Last year, the company launched “Family Center” on Snapchat to give parents a means to learn more about who their teens are chatting with on the app.

“Parents will be able to filter out Stories from publishers or authors that may have been classified as sensitive or provocative thanks to our new content controls in Family Center. Parents must have an established Family Center set up with their kid in order to use Content Limits “explained Snapchat in a blog post.

By turning on the “Restrict Sensitive Material” filter in Snapchat’s Family Center, parents can enable the option.

Once activated, teens won’t be able to access the restricted material on Stories or Spotlight, the platform’s short-form video area.

As this is going on, Snap has unveiled its brand-new GPT-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Snapchat.

According to a business blog post, the “My AI” chatbot will be made accessible to Snapchat+ subscribers this week as an experimental feature.

