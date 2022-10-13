Parents of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district sell their daughter in fair

Patna: Parents of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district sold their daughter to a resident of Uttar Pradesh in a fair, an official said.

The incident came to light after the victim fled from captivity of the accused and reached the SP office of Sitamarhi district. The SP of the district immediately directed the SHO of concerned police station to arrest the accused.

The victim is a resident of a village under Dumra police station in Sitamarhi. Her parents took her to Uttar Pradesh to see a fair in Kushinagar district a few days ago and sold her to a youth named Gaurav Kumar.

The accused parents reached home and told the neighbours that she has been married to Gaurav Kumar, hence, not around.

After the victim escaped from Gaurav’s captivity, she reached the office of Sitamarhi SP and requested him to take action against her parents.

“We have arrested the father and mother of the victim and questioning is on. We have also conducted the medical examination of the victim and report is awaited. The accused Gaurav Kumar is also on the radar. Investigation is currently underway. The victim was sent to rehabilitation centre,” said S.K. Yadav, an investigating officer of Dumra police station.